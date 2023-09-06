Sub-varsity football: Airline sweeps Haughton

Airline swept Haughton in freshman and junior varsity games Tuesday.

The Vikings won the freshman game 26-8 and the JV game 28-6.

In the freshman game, Airline’s Chase Williams threw a touchdown pass to TJ Hays. Airline Coach Daniel Turnbow said Zeus Arthur and Cam Boyd both had strong rushing performances.

The defense was led by Aaron Lot and Tyree Davis, Turnbow said.

Jakobe Delaney scored Haughton’s touchdown in the JV game on a 10-yard run.

