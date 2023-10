The Airline Vikings defeated the Byrd Yellow Jackets 22-14 in a freshman game Monday at Byrd.

Chase Williams ran for one touchdown and passed for another. He also scored a two-point conversion.

Zeus Arthur scored a rushing touchdown. TJ Hays caught the touchdown pass from Williams.

Abram Coats scored a two-point conversion.

Kyren Taylor forced a fumble and Caleb Weaver recovered one.

Airline Coach Daniel Turnbow praised the effort of the entire defense.