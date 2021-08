Sub-varsity football: Benton freshmen open season with victory over Northwood

The Benton Tigers freshman team opened the season with a 13-6 victory over Northwood on Monday at Tiger Stadium.

Justin Slaid scored on a 10-yard run. Jayden McNeil had a 2-yard rushing TD. Cason Cormany made an extra-point kick.

Northwood won the junior varsity game 14-8.

McNeil scored on a 7-yard run and also scored the two-point conversion.