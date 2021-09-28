Sub-varsity football: Benton, Haughton split games

The Benton Tigers edged the Haughton Bucs 14-12 in a freshman game Monday at Tiger Stadium.

Benton scored both touchdowns on defense. Corey Durson returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown and Jackson Vickers returned an interception 40 yards for a TD,

Cason Cormany’s two successful PAT kicks proved to be the difference.

Haughton won the junior varsity game 18-7.

Sean Selitto scored Benton’s touchdown on a 50-yard pass from Jeffrey King. King kicked the extra point.

The Haughton and Benton varsities face off Friday at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

Note: Information provided by coaches.