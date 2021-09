The Benton Tigers and Huntington Raiders tied in freshman and junior varsity games Tuesday at Huntington.

The freshman score was 12-12 and the JV 6-6.

Cole Austin and Justin Slaid hooked up for touchdown passes of 60 and 21 yards in the freshman game.

Slaid also scored the Tigers’ touchdown in the JV game on a 42-yard pass from Jeffrey King.

