The annual freshman jamboree is set for Thursday at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Bossier faces Parkway at 5:30 p.m. followed by Airline vs. North DeSoto at 6:25 and Haughton vs. Benton at 7:20.

Each game consists of two eight-minute halves. Admission is $7.

The freshman and junior varsity season kick off Tuesday.

Parkway visits Minden, Benton is at Northwood and Haughton is at Captain Shreve.