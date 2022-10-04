Sub-varsity football: Haughton, Bossier JV teams post victories

The Haughton Bucs and Bossier Bearkats won junior varsity games Monday.

Haughton defeated Byrd 10-7 at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. Bossier downed Minden 20-8 at Memorial Stadium.

At Haughton, Christian Turner threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Zu Davis. Jacob Wood kicked the extra point. He also kicked a 23-yard field goal.

Byrd’s touchdown came on a kickoff return.

Defensive standouts were Kole Gaspard, Brandon Lowery, Bryson Corliss. Other offensive standout Davonte Moss and Will Atkin.

At Bossier, Trey Christor completed 6 of 12 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 30 yards.

Caleb Jones rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Dwayne Robinson had an interception.