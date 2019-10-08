Sub-varsity football: Haughton downs Airline in freshman game

The Haughton Bucs defeated Airline 24-14 in a freshman football game Monday at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

Collin Rains passed 27 yards to Adrian McClindon and scored on an 8-yard run.

Jesse Normandin had a big game. He blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown and returned an interception 84 yards for a TD.

Waylon Keith and Ryan Iman had one interception each.

The victory was Haughton’s second in as many weeks over a parish rival. The Bucs defeated Benton a week ago Monday.

John Ecot scored touchdowns on a 2-yard run and a 65-yard punt return. Rains passed 2 yards to McClindon for another score.

Dexter Smith and Connor Blank scored conversions.

Normandin had a interception and a sack.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by Haughton coach Russell Melton. Report scores and information on games to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune