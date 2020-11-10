Sub-varsity football: Haughton downs Natchitoches Central

The Haughton Buccaneers defeated Natchitoches Central 35-6 Monday in sub-varsity action at Haughton.

Each team consisted of a mixture of freshmen and sophomores.

Jason Wilson completed touchdown passes of 16 and 28 yards to Caden Hinkie.

John Ecot ran 24 yards for a touchdown. Tyler Rhodes went 17 yards for a score.

Jalen Lewis had a 2-yard touchdown run. Kason Bates had an interception.

Carter Ebarb added all the extra points.

Defensive standouts were Connor Blank, Matthew Hollis and Desmond Riser, according to Haughton coach Michael Marston.

The Haughton freshman team finished the COVID-19-shortened season 5-1. The JV team finished 2-1.

— All photos by Robert Summerlin