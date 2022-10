Haughton defeated Benton 19-16 in a junior varsity game Monday at Benton.

Haughton’s Christian Turner threw touchdown passes to Trent McGowen and Zu Davis. The latter covered 63 yards. Dovonte Moss scored the Bucs’ first touchdown on a 56-yard run.

Jacob Woods kicked a PAT.

Defensive standouts were Harley Ingram and John Ocho.

Haughton improved to 5-2.

