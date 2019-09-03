Sub-varsity football: Haughton edges Shreve in freshman opener

The Haughton Bucs edged the Captain Shreve Gators 30-28 in a freshman football opener Tuesday at Shreve.

Collin Rains completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 28. The Bucs were successful on the two-point conversion.

The game was tight all the way.

Haughton opened the scoring on a 38-yard pass from Rains to Latrell Cooper. Tyler Rhodes scored the conversion.

The TD was set up by a Natravious Ball interception.

The Gators then scored two straight TDS with successful conversions after each to take a 16-8 lead.

Rhodes got the Bucs within two on a 1-yard run and then tied it on a pass from Rains.

That’s how it stood at the half.

Smith scored on a 3-yard run after Haughton recovered a muffed punt.

Shreve tied it and then took the lead, taking advantage of a Haughton fumble on the kickoff.

The Bucs return to action Monday at Northwood.

