Sub-varsity football: Haughton edges Shreve in freshman opener

The Haughton Bucs edged the Captain Shreve Gators 30-28 in a freshman football opener Tuesday at Shreve.
Collin Rains completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 28. The Bucs were successful on the two-point conversion.
The game was tight all the way.
Haughton opened the scoring on a 38-yard pass from Rains to Latrell Cooper. Tyler Rhodes scored the conversion.
The TD was set up by a Natravious Ball interception.
The Gators then scored two straight TDS with successful conversions after each to take a 16-8 lead.
Rhodes got the Bucs within two on a 1-yard run and then tied it on a pass from Rains.
That’s how it stood at the half.
Smith scored on a 3-yard run after Haughton recovered a muffed punt.
Shreve tied it and then took the lead, taking advantage of a Haughton fumble on the kickoff.
The Bucs return to action Monday at Northwood.
NOTE: Information in this report was provided by Haughton coach Russell Melton. Report freshman and junior varsity scores and game details to rhedges@bossierpress.com.