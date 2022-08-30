Sub-varsity football: Haughton JV opens season with victory

Christian Turner tossed four touchdown passes as Haughton defeated Red River 27-8 in a junior varsity season opener Monday evening at Red River.

Cody Silas had three TD catches covering 25, 10 and 33 yards. Trent McGowen had a 17-yard TD reception.

Defensive standouts cited by coaches included Harley Ingram, Gus Beaty and Brendon Lowrey.

There was no freshman game. The Bucs freshman and JV teams face Airline in their home openers next Tuesday at 5 p.m.

NOTE: Coaches may report scores and game details to rhedges@bossierpress.com.