Sub-varsity football: Haughton JV, Parkway freshmen get wins

Haughton and Parkway posted sub-varsity victories Monday.

In a JV game, Haughton defeated Southwood 26-6 at Southwood. In a freshman game, Parkway remained undefeated with a 30-14 victory over Captain Shreve at Shreve.

At Southwood, Haughton’s Christian Turner threw two touchdown passes, one of 30 yards to Zu Davis and one of 13 to Marlon Montgomery.

Trent McGowen ran 45 yards for a touchdown. Greg Abney scored from 5 yards out.

Coleman Pratt and Jacob Wood had conversions.

Conner Scott had an interception. Other defensive standouts were Gus Beaty and Joseph Smith.

Haughton (3-2) hosts Byrd Monday.

At Captain Shreve, Anthony Gladney scored three touchdowns. He caught a 5-yard TD pass from Kaleb Williams and scored on runs of 2 and 24 yards. He also scored two conversions.

Williams tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Draydin Davis. He also scored a conversion.

Brady Prine and Tanner Carmack had interceptions. Korde Sharp had two sacks.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more is received.