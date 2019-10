Haughton defeated Captain Shreve 28-8 in a freshman game at Haughton on Tuesday.

Tyler Rhodes scored a pair of touchdowns on a couple of short runs and added an conversion run.

Collin Rains completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Adrian McClindon, He also hit Heston Nesbit for a conversion.

Connor Blank scored the Bucs’ final touchdown on a 33-yard run.

Latrell Cooper had a sack and recovered a fumble. Jesse Normandin had two sacks.