The Haughton Bucs defeated the Parkway Panthers 19-7 in a junior varsity game Monday.

Tyler Rhodes scored two touchdowns for the Bucs on runs from inside the 10-yard line.

Jason Wilson threw a touchdown pass to Tyson Kizzia. Carter Ebarb kicked a PAT.

Bradley Wilkerson and John Ecot had two receptions each.

Walker Hicks and Connor Blank had interceptions.

