Sub-varsity football: Parkway, Airline win games

Parkway and Airline won sub-varsity games Monday.

Parkway swept Haughton in freshman and junior varsity games at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Panthers won the freshman game 38-0 and JV game 20-6.

Airline defeated Benton 36-12 in a freshman game at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

At Preston Crownover, Kaleb Williams passed for three touchdowns and ran for one to lead the Parkway freshman team to the victory.

Williams’ TD passes went to Zyon Petty, Demarkus Evans and Draydin Davis.

Antonio Gladney scored a rushing touchdown.

Offensive linemen Kirby Haskins, Chris Green and Pat Gray also played big roles.

Colby Lee, BJ McGovern and Joseph Calhoun had interceptions.

Parkway improved to 4-0. The team features many of the same players that led the Elm Grove eighth-grade team to an undefeated season last year.

The Parkway JV team improved to 3-0.

Le’Broderick Mayweather threw two touchdown passes to Jayden Gulfan and one to Machi Harris.

Trenton Howard had two interceptions.

Haughton’s TD came on a pass from Christian Turner to Zu Davis. Harley Ingram was a standout on defense.

Haughton dropped to 2-2.

At Airline, Austin Smith threw three touchdown passes to Kenny Darby in the Vikings’ freshman victory.

The first one was a 62-yarder on the game’s first play. The other two covered 43 and 70 yards.

Smith hit Darby and Ja’Marcis Morning for two-point conversions.

DJ Allen ran eight yards for a TD and scored a conversion. Drew Robinson scored on a two-yard run.

Silas Endris had two interceptions and Braylon Jackson had one. Max Tinkis executed a perfect onside kick recovered by Jeremiah Epps.

NOTE: This report is based on information provided by coaches.