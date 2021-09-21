Sub-varsity football: Parkway edges Benton in freshman game; Haughton downs Byrd

If Friday’s varsity game is as good as Monday’s freshman game between the Parkway Panthers and Benton Tigers, fans will be in for a treat.

Parkway edged Benton 20-18 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Parkway’s Gavin Farrington threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Jaxson Simon and scored on a 32-yard run.

The run was the Panthers’ final touchdown. Farrington then scored the two-point conversion that proved to be the difference.

CJ Dudley scored Parkway’s first touchdown on a 9-yard run.

Savion Bell had five catches. Christian Harris and Kameron Blackshire were defensive standouts.

Benton’s Cole Austin ran 20 yards for one touchdown and completed a 23-yard pass to Jayden McNeil for another.

Conner Jeter also scored on an 18-yard run.

Parkway won the junior varsity game 8-2.

The Panthers and Tigers face off Friday night at 7 at Tiger Stadium in the varsity contest.

In another freshman game, Haughton defeated Byrd 14-8 at Byrd.

Note: Information on games provided by coaches. This report will be updated if more information is received.