Subjects Wanted for Questioning

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Division is asking for the Public’s assistance in identifying three males. The individuals are wanted for questioning in connection with a shots fired incident that occurred around 9:50 pm on May 15, 2021 near the Louisiana Boardwalk. The suspects left the scene in a black or dark colored Nissan passenger car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 318-741-8649. Persons with information can also call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit their tip via the web.