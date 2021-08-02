Subjects Wanted for Questioning

308

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Division is asking for the Public’s assistance in identifying three males. The individuals are wanted for questioning in connection with a shots fired incident that occurred around 9:50 pm on May 15, 2021 near the Louisiana Boardwalk. The suspects left the scene in a black or dark colored Nissan passenger car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 318-741-8649. Persons with information can also call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit their tip via the web.