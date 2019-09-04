Substitute teacher arrested in Bossier Parish

From the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Substitute teacher arrested for inappropriate sexual relations with a student

​Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a substitute teacher at Bossier Parish Schools was arrested Wednesday afternoon for having inappropriate sexual relations with a teenage student and sending inappropriate photos of herself to the student via social media a few months ago.

​Melissa E. West, 42, of the 300 block of Antietam Drive in Bossier City, and substitute teacher at Parkway High School, was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

She was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking; bond is pending.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation.

Photo Courtesy of: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Melissa E. West