Substitute teacher arrested in Bossier Parish

From the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office:
Substitute teacher arrested for inappropriate sexual relations with a student
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a substitute teacher at Bossier Parish Schools was arrested Wednesday afternoon for having inappropriate sexual relations with a teenage student and sending inappropriate photos of herself to the student via social media a few months ago.
Melissa E. West, 42, of the 300 block of Antietam Drive in Bossier City, and substitute teacher at Parkway High School, was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
She was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking; bond is pending.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation.
Photo Courtesy of: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office
Melissa E. West