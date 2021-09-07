Suddenlink/Altice donated over $50,000 to Bossier Parrish Schools

In response to the pandemic over the last school year, Altice USA partnered with DonorsChoose to donate a total of over $880,000 to classroom projects across the country. This included donations that our employees allocated themselves, as well as donations the company was able to allocate to schools in our service footprint focusing on STEM and Diversity projects.

In the community of Bossier City, Suddenlink/Altice donated over $50,000 to complete a total of 84 projects. Some of the top projects included providing classrooms with iPads, Chromebooks and Mac Books as well as SPIKE Education Robotics kits for STEM activities such as coding.

Additionally, over the course of this past school year, Suddenlink donated $20,000 worth of iPads to Bossier Parrish Schools to increase access to virtual classroom opportunities, connectivity, and online learning.

Suddenlink looks forward to continuing to work to support students in Bossier City as we kick off the 2021-2022 school year.

Altice USA, parent company of Suddenlink, is focused on providing reliable connectivity to our customers and the communities we serve when they need it the most. But in today’s world, connectivity goes beyond just providing internet service. We have a unique responsibility to serve our communities and one of our focuses as a company is to ensure our next generation of leaders can thrive in our digital world.