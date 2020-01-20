Sue Zenter Moore

Plain Dealing, LA – The homegoing celebration for Sue Zenter Moore will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00am at Plain Dealing Baptist Church, with Dr. Scott Teutsch and Rev. Billy Crosby officiating. Interment will follow in the Plain Dealing Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing, LA. A time of visitation will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing, LA.

Sue was born on May 27, 1929 to John F. and Fannie Mae Spruill Zenter in Plain Dealing, LA and passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Shreveport, LA after a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William Thurman Moore and her parents. Sue is survived by two sons, Jonathan Drew and wife Nancy Moore of Natchitoches, LA, Mark Stanley and wife Donna Moore of Georgetown, TX, daughter Janis and husband James Clevinger of Lincoln, NE; six grandchildren, David Moore, Jonathan Moore, Aimee Lowthorp, Evan Moore, Ben Clevinger and Brad Clevinger; and two beloved great granddaughters, Mackenzie Moore and Addison Lowthorp.

The two most important life roles to Sue were to be a supportive wife and dedicated mother to her children, which she performed faithfully until her last days. She was a gifted musician and taught piano lessons in her home in addition to playing piano and/or organ at several area churches including Sunset Acres Baptist, Summer Grove Baptist, Pinecroft Baptist, Kelly Memorial Baptist, and most recently Plain Dealing Baptist until the week of her passing.

Countless people have been touched by her graceful playing and even more by her loving and caring spirit. We will miss her smiles, hugs, and quick wit but mostly we will miss her heartfelt prayers for her family and friends. She was a diligent prayer warrior! As family and friends, we mourn her passing but know she is in the presence of her Lord.

Pallbearers will be Ben Clevinger, David Moore, Evan Moore, Danny West, Kerry West and David Zenter. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Clevinger, Jonathan Moore, David Smith, James Southerland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Plain Dealing Baptist Church in her memory. Please consider signing the online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net and leave your favorite memory of Mrs. Sue.