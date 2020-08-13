Sue’s Country Kitchen announces it’s closing its doors

In a Facebook post, Sue’s Country Kitchen announced it has closed permanently due to COVID-19.



“It has been very emotional and heartbreaking for my husband and I to make a decision on the future of Sue’s Country Kitchen but unfortunately, social distancing requirements have made it impossible for us to continue operations. While originally, we had every intention of reopening our doors, it became obvious as time went on that this was not going to happen. We sincerely apologize things were changing so slowly with reopening phases and restrictions that it took us until just recently to make a final determination. After 38 years in business, we have so many dedicated customers and staff who have been like family to us. We can’t thank them enough for all of the support. We will miss all of you very much.

******* NOTE*********

This is a great location and it will not stay empty long.

So don’t forget to listen for a new restaurant opening here. Who will it be? I have not a clue. Maybe it will be you LOL. But I know that over the years we have always had people showing interest. Now is a good time for an investment,” stated Sue’s Country Kitchen’s Facebook post.



Since Sue’s Country Kitchen’s Facebook post was uploaded, many community members have flooded the comments section with disbelief and fond memories they have of the restaurant.



“This is heartbreaking news to Crystal and me. Sue’s has been such a big part of our lives. I know you have been and are now devastated. Our prayers are lifted for you both, your fine staff and the other dedicated patrons. God bless you for the fine meals, laughter and memories. You WILL be missed,” wrote Clinton Lovell on the Facebook post.

