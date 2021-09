On Sept. 17, 2021, starting at 8:00 am, BAFB will host a Laps 4 Life running event at the Senior Airman Bell Fitness Center.

Individuals and teams can run or walk 22 laps or 22 minutes at the outdoor track at the Fitness Center from 8 a.m. through 11 a.m., to honor the lives lost to suicide. This event serves to help raise awareness and open the dialogue about suicide. Opening remarks will be held by the 2d Bomb Wing Vice Commander Colonel Joseph McKenna.