SUMMER FUN FOR ADULTS AND KIDS AT SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER

July combines two different back-to-back exclusive gaming themed events: Rewind To The 90’s – for

Adults Only Night” on Thursday, July 20 th and “Parents Versus Kids Back-To-School NERF Battle” on

Saturday, July 29 th . These special summer programs focus on Sci-Port Discovery Center’s “Game-Port”

interactive science themed playground of classic and digital video games.



July 20: “Rewind To The 90’s Game-Port Adults Only Night” will allow guests 21 and over an afterhours

entry into Game-Port from 7pm – 10pm to play games and will include other featured retro

programming during the evening:



 Play one of the most popular 90’s video games, James Bond themed “Golden Eye” on Nintendo

Switch

 Grab a 90’s theme snack pack box in the cafeteria that features popcorn, your choice of a slice

of pizza or a hot dog, retro 90’s candy, your choice of a soft drink or a classic 90’s drink (included

with admission)

 Trivia Game that will feature movies, tv shows and video games of the 1990’s that will be partly

hosted by a popular science figures from the 1990’s. Hint: It rhymes with Nye. And … there will

be prizes!

 DJ’s spinning musical sounds of the 1990’s

 Cash Bar



Admission is or tickets are $25 per person or $45 per couple. Please visit bit.ly/3NGTKeu

here for more information and to register.



July 29: Parents Vs. Kids Back-To-School NERF Game Day

When?



It’s almost time to go back to school so let’s have one more day of family fun! Parents, battle with your

children at the NERF arena on the second floor of Sci-Port Discovery Center.

Rules and registration are listed at bit.ly/3PLb7gI.



