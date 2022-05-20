Summer Shooting Sports Camp Aim to Teach Safe Hunting Skills

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the Bossier Sheriff’s Youth Shooting Sports

summer camp for Bossier Parish students beginning the end of May.



This free summer camp will be held at the new Bossier Sheriff’s Shooting Sports Complex in

Plain Dealing. The three-day camp is a combination of classroom work and practical hands on shooting

drills at the new complex. Students 10 -14 years old will be taught the Louisiana Hunter’s Education

Course, which is the first step for them to legally hunt in the state. The shooting drills for the camp will

be the BB Target Rifle, Archery, and a 20-gauge Shotgun. There is also a new, free one-day camp to be

held for students who already have their Hunters Education License, who would love to sharpen their

skills.



“This is a great opportunity for our deputies to interact with the youth of the parish and to teach

them how to properly handle a firearm,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington.



Available camp dates are as follows:

 June 7-9, June 21-23, June 28-30

 July 5-7, July 12-14, July 19-21, July 26-28

 August 2-4



The one-day camps will be every Monday beginning June 6 and ending on Aug 1.

“As a former SRO, this is just another way I can give back to the community,” said Dep. James

Lonadier will be heading up the youth summer camp.



To sign up, call Lisa Davis at 318-965-3411 or email Dep. James Lonadier at

jlonadier@bossiersheriff.com.