Summer Travel Season Kicks Off at Shreveport Regional Airport

Memorial Day marks the start of the summer travel season and this past weekend Shreveport Regional Airport saw thousands of passengers traveling through the airport. While the number of people flying out the of the airport during the holiday weekend was down 18% compared to 2019, the TSA screened 4,860 people between Thursday, May 27, and Monday, May 31, this year. The TSA only screened 1,285 people during the five days of Memorial Day weekend in 2020.

“We are thrilled to see that Ark-La-Tex residents are again flying from Shreveport to destinations all over the country. As airlines continue to add flights and larger planes to our market, we encourage residents to continue to fly from Shreveport,” said Stacy Kuba, deputy director of airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority.



On Thursday, ultra-low cost carrier Allegiant launched nonstop service to Orlando Sanford International Airport. Flights operate on Sundays, select Tuesdays in July, and Thursdays, with fares starting at $59 one-way. Nonstop service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach began Friday and operates on Mondays and Fridays through August 2. Fares start at $39 one-way. Allegiant continues to offer year-round nonstop service to Las Vegas on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays this summer. In July, year-round nonstop service to Los Angeles begins, with fares starting at $65 one-way.



American Airlines has ramped up their number of flights this summer to nine daily departures to Charlotte and Dallas. Delta Air Lines is offering four daily departures to Atlanta in June. In July, Delta upgrades to five daily flights, all with first class seating. United Airlines offers three daily nonstop flights to Houston in June and upgrades to four daily Houston flights in July. United hopes to resume their nonstop Denver flights this fall.



About Shreveport Regional Airport: Opened on July 6th, 1952, the Greater Municipal Airport became the region’s commercial carrier airport, replacing the Shreveport Downtown Airport, which opened in 1931. Airline service was initially provided by Delta Air Lines, Chicago & Southern Airlines, and Mid-Continent Airlines. In 1971, a 160,000- square-foot terminal with two new concourses, a restaurant, and lounge was added. The name was then changed to Shreveport Regional Airport to reflect the impact the airport had in the region. Shreveport Regional Airport is served by four airlines: Allegiant with non-stop service to Los Angeles, Destin, Las Vegas and Orlando, American Airlines with non-stop service to Charlotte and Dallas, Delta Air Lines with non-stop service to Atlanta, and United Airlines with non-stop service to Denver and Houston.