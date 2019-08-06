Sun City Elementary cuts the ribbon on new third grade classroom wing

From Staff Reports:

A ribbon cutting was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon August 6, 2019 at Sun City Elementary School in South Bossier City to officially mark the opening of the school’s new third grade classroom wing addition.

The new wing replaces the temporary buildings (“T-Buildings”) that have been on campus for more than 30 years.

Thanks to the 2012 bond construction program, the “T-buildings” will soon go away now that permanent classroom space has been added at Sun City.

Sun City teachers and administrators, Bossier Parish School System personnel and administrators, Bossier Parish School Board members, public officials and the general public were all on hand for the early afternoon event.

A reception and tours of the new school wing followed the ribbon cutting event.

Photos: Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune