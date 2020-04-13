Plain Dealing, LA – An investigation is underway regarding a shooting that occurred in Plain Dealing just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. Bossier Parish authorities are being assisted by the Louisiana State Police in searching for the vehicle the suspects were reported to be driving.
Additional details are sketchy at this time.
BPT will update this developing story when further information is made available.
Sunday night shooting in Plain Dealing
Plain Dealing, LA – An investigation is underway regarding a shooting that occurred in Plain Dealing just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. Bossier Parish authorities are being assisted by the Louisiana State Police in searching for the vehicle the suspects were reported to be driving.