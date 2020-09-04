Sunday’s Rock Rally 4 Hope to raise money for local charities

Bossier City, LA – Grab a blanket and a lawn chair and prepare to have a great evening of music, food and fireworks at the ROCK RALLY 4 HOPE to be held on five acres at the end of Chinaberry Lane in Bossier City, Sunday, September 6th. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m.



ROCK RALLY 4 HOPE will be a peaceful, outdoor event with an impressive lineup of worship bands, food and crafts vendors, along with booths showcasing area non-profit organizations. Four charities that help people locally will receive donations from the event: Gingerbread House, The Warrior Network, JUDAH1 and Kids Against Hunger.



Tickets are $10, and they’re on sale now at rockrally4hope.com. Children 8 and younger get in free. There is a special offer for large groups, as well.



ROCK RALLY 4 HOPE is sponsored by JUDAH1 and CHRISTFIT GYM and in partnership with Risen Rock Climbing Gymand The Brandgineers. Organizers of the rally ask that visitors comply with state and local guidelines by wearing masks and observing social distancing recommendations.



Gates open at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6th. Live bands begin playing at 5:00 p.m. The musical lineup includes Jordan Feliz, Genesis Rising, Alive By Sunrise, DJ Rezurrect and more.



“JUDAH1 is excited and honored to be bringing Jordan Feliz to the rally,” said Everett Aaron, JUDAH1 Founder. “Jordan is an amazing man with a heart for helping people. His music is upbeat and gives people hope. Hope is what is needed, right now.”



“This gives me chills, not only because I’m a big fan of Jordan Feliz, but because putting on this event was a calling,” said Kelly Phillips, Founder and CEO of Risen Rock Climbing Gym.



Brandon Beard, CEO of The Brandgineers, said an event like this could never come together without the help of so many amazing partners.



“We cannot wait for our community to support and recognize our local non-profits so people will know their story, how to support them, or where to go in their time of need,” said Billy Weatherall, President, CHRISTFIT GYM.



Tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate. Parking is free, but outside food and drinks will not be allowed. For tickets, sponsor information, or FAQs, go to: rockrally4hope.com.