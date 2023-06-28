Sunflower Baptist Church and Bossier City Police Dept. Host Much Needed Fan Drive

The City of Bossier and surrounding areas are under an Extreme Heat alert. Temperatures are

projected to be in the mid 90’s and well above the 100 degree mark. With this in mind the

Sunflower Baptist Church and the Bossier City Police Department have joined together to once

again sponsor a much needed fan give away. Fans can be dropped off at the Bossier Police

Station at 620 Benton Road or at the Sunflower Baptist Church at 329 E. Texas. The purpose of

this event is to give relief to those families and the elderly that do not have a fan or a way of

staying cool during the hottest time of the summer. The Bossier Police Dept. and The Sunflower

Baptist Church is asking that you would please check on the elderly and those with medical

conditions during this time, and to those who are Blessed and able to do so PLEASE TAKE

THE TIME TO DONATE A FAN. Fan drive sponsor Ms. Shewanna Mitchell said “there is

still time and all fan donations are greatly appreciated.” The details of the fan drive are as

follows.

When: Saturday July 1, 2023

Where: Sunflower Baptist Church 329 East Texas Street

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Those without transportation please call (318) 746-6611 – Fans will be delivered