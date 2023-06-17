Super 1 Foods Giving Away Free Ice June 17

At Brookshire Grocery Company, we are focused on building greater communities by being there for our neighbors not only during times of celebration but also during times of need. In an effort to support those affected by the recent storm, Super 1 Foods and Brookshire’s are giving away a free bag of ice (while supplies last) to people who are without power starting at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the following locations. Times are subject to change.

Super 1 Foods: 745 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport

Brookshire’s: 10465 Norris-Ferry Rd., Shreveport

Brookshire’s: 4860 Airline Dr., Bossier City