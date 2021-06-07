Super 1 Food’s Morris Lewis Named Finalist in National Store Manager Awards Program

TYLER, Texas, June 7, 2021 – Morris Lewis, Store Director at the Super 1 Foods in Carencro, La., has been named a finalist in the Food Marketing Institute’s 2021 Store Manager Awards program. The FMI Store Manager Awards program recognizes outstanding managers from grocery retailers across the U.S. who demonstrate strong leadership, provide exceptional customer service, and support their local community. Lewis is one of three finalists in FMI’s category, based on company size.



Lewis has served the Louisiana community since 1995. With more than 26 years of experience with Brookshire Grocery Co., he began his career as a utility clerk and worked his way up serving in several Super 1 Foods stores in Louisiana. Lewis was promoted in 2017 to Store Director at the Super 1 Foods in New Iberia and transferred to Carencro in May.

Lewis and his team are dedicated to their Louisiana neighbors through their service in store and participation in community events and projects each year. Lewis also has 24 years of service with the U.S. Army National Guard with the rank of Sergeant First Class and two tours in Iraq.



“Morris does an incredible job and is extremely deserving of this national recognition,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Morris is a highly respected leader who displays our company’s core values and goes above and beyond to serve our customers and the South Louisiana community every day. We are very proud of Morris for this well-deserved industry recognition.”



As a Store Manager Awards finalist, Lewis is also eligible to receive FMI’s People’s Pick Award. From June 7 – 11, FMI will host the People’s Pick category, during which BGC asks all members of the public to vote for Lewis as their favorite Store Manager Awards finalist. Winners from all four categories and the People’s Pick recipient will be announced during a live, virtual celebration on June 17 at 12:00 p.m. on FMI’s YouTube channel.