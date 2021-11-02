Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson to speak Tuesday night at FCA Founders Award Banquet

Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson to speak Tuesday night at FCA Founders...

Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson is the keynote speaker at the 31st FCA Founders Award Banquet Tuesday night at the Bossier Civic Center.

The event starts at 6:30.

Pederson, a former Calvary Baptist head coach, guided the Philadelphia Eagles to the 2017 NFL championship with a victory in Super Bowl LII.

He also played 13 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Packers’ 1996 championship team.

From 1987-90, Pederson played quarterback at Northeast Louisiana, winning a Division II national championship in 1987.

His first coaching job was as head coach at Calvary from 2005-2008.

He was the Philadelphia Eagles quality control coach in 2009-10 and quarterbacks coach from 2011-12.

He served as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator from 2013-15 and was the Eagles head coach from 2016-20.