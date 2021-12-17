Superintendent Surprises Bossier Schools’ District Teachers of the Year

Bossier Schools’ last day before adjourning for holiday break was made even more exciting when

Superintendent Mitch Downey surprised three educators with news they were chosen to represent the district

as its 2022-23 Bossier Parish Teachers of the Year.



Shannon Andrillon, the Bossier Parish Elementary Teacher of the Year, has taught first grade for five years at

Kingston Elementary. As the wife of a former Air Force service member stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base,

Andrillon switched career paths as a safety consultant and pursued her true passion; educating young children

by becoming a classroom teacher. Known for her tireless work as an educator, Andrillon takes pride in creating

self-motivated learners who take ownership in their academic success by first creating a nurturing learning

environment that makes her students feel loved, accepted and valued.



The Bossier Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year is Kristin Mosura, a 12-year educator who taught math

at Stockwell Place Elementary, then served at the district level for two years as a Numeracy Facilitator at Title I

schools before feeling called to return to the classroom. She now works as a sixth grade math teacher at

Rusheon Middle School, where Mosura emphasizes her belief that every student has the potential to grow

academically through a positive mindset and goal-setting strategies. A lifelong learner herself, Mosura is

currently pursuing her Doctor of Education (Ed. D.) in Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Louisiana

Monroe.



Gabriel Gafford teaches chemistry at Benton High School and is the Bossier Parish High School Teacher of the

Year. Throughout his career, Gafford has worked tirelessly to improve the scores of AP chemistry students and

provide students a more authentic view of chemistry through engaging lab work and lessons. He is also a

proud Air Force Reserve member, having served for six years, which included a stint in Kuwait. Gafford is

currently the head coach of the boys and girls bowling teams and on the instructional staff with the Benton High

marching band where he assists students with musical exercises and marching techniques.



Andrillon, Mosura and Gafford now move to the semifinalist round of the Louisiana Teacher of the Year

competition. The state Department of Education will name its 2022-23 semi-finalists in early spring.