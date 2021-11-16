Support local businesses with gift boxes from AgCenter Food Innovation Institute

Writer: Olivia McClure at omcclure@agcenter.lsu.edu

With the holiday season just around the corner, the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute is now selling gift boxes featuring an array of tasty local products.

Each box contains a variety of snacks, condiments and other unique items made by tenants at FOODii, which provides entrepreneurial and nutritional expertise to startup food businesses.

Four options are available, including a deluxe box that costs $80. There also are three smaller boxes for $40 apiece: a Hanley’s Foods salad-themed box, a happy hour box and a box filled with sweet treats.

“These boxes make great gifts, and they also are a great way to support Louisiana businesses,” said Gaye Sandoz, FOODii director. “The proceeds help them sell more products and allow FOODii to continue to provide resources to these local food companies.”

Orders must be placed online at store.lsuagcenter.com by Dec. 17. Allow five business days after ordering for processing.

Boxes can be shipped, or customers can pick them up at the FOODii bottling line located at 4183 Gourrier Ave. at the intersection with West Parker Boulevard on the LSU campus. Call 225-252-7162 to arrange pickup.

The bottling facility will be open for order pickup Nov. 22 and 23, then again from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Only checks will be accepted for payment.