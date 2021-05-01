Susan Judy Watkins





Plain Dealing, LA – Funeral services for Mrs. Susan Judy Watkins, age 76, were held at 2:30 pm, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Rocky Mount Presbyterian Church, Plain Dealing, LA, with Rev. Julia Farrell officiating. Interment followed in Rocky Mount Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home in Plain Dealing.



Visitation was held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing.



Mrs. Watkins was born on July 16, 1944 to Merton and Susan Catherine Barbero Abington in Monroe, LA and passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Shreveport, LA.



She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Randy Watkins of Plain Dealing; daughter, Wendy Lastrapes and her husband, Andrew Sheehy of New Orleans, LA; four sons, John Bourgeois and his partner, Grant Jackson of Dallas, TX; Tommy Lastrapes and wife, Venessa of St. Francisville, LA; John Lastrapes of Springfield, LA; David Lastrapes and wife, Angie of Montz, LA; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn Plumb and husband, Travis, Garrett Lastrapes, Tommy Lastrapes, Sarah Jane Lastrapes, Elliott Lastrapes, Ysabelle Lastrapes; one great-granddaughter, Emersyn Plumb; and several nieces and nephews.



She adored raising her children on the 20-acre farm in West Virginia surrounded by animals. Decorating and gardening were also her passion which she executed with perfect vision. Judy was young at heart and viewed the world as her oyster. Judy was a thrill-seeking adventurer. She loved to travel and experience life to the fullest. No, was not an option for her.



Judy was a true renaissance woman, always expanding her knowledge and talents. She was a nuclear medicine technologist for over 15 years, working in South Carolina, Alaska, Waco and Shreveport. She was an Elder at Rocky Mount Presbyterian Church and described herself as a spiritual person with God by her side every step of the way. In addition, Judy also ministered at Alderson Prison while living in Ronceverte, West Virginia in the 1980s.



Judy was an artist and a potter, talents she inherited from her Mother. Later in life, Judy operated an Antique booth in Benton and sold her Paintings, pottery and refurbished furniture. Judy would delight in going to auctions and estate sales to purchase second hand items and transform them in to treasures. This is where she refined her intense negotiation skills and was always able to strike a good deal.



Judy never met an animal she did not love and she wanted to rescue them all. Most of all, she was a loving sweet wife who adored her husband, Randy. They have resided for the last 17 years in Plain Dealing where they transformed his family land into a beautiful homestead full of fruit trees and manicured gardens. Her love for her family was deep and unconditional. Judy would always greet you with a smile and a hug, regardless of whether she knew you or not.



We will miss her infectious and unmistakable laughter and her penchant for practical jokes.



Mrs. Watkins was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Jacqueline Foster.



Pallbearers were John Bourgeois, Tommy Lastrapes, John Lastrapes, David Lastrapes, Garrett Lastrapes, and Elliott Lastrapes.



Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net



Bailey Funeral Home

Plain Dealing, LA

318-326-4258







