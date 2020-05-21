Susan T. Parmer



Funeral services for Susan T. Parmer, 58, were conducted at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Rose-Neath Bossier on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Ms. Parmer was born June 13, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas. She passed away on May 18, 2020 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Susan graduated from Bossier High School with honors and went on to earn her B.S. in nursing at Northwestern State University. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse doing home health care and working in local nursing homes. Susan loved to read, travel and cook for her family.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Rudolf Parmer; and brother, Steven Parmer. She is survived by her son, Joshua Parmer; mother, Pearl Parmer; two grandsons, Leo and Oberyn Parmer; her longtime friend and care giver, Rose Ellis; four step-children, Tory, Tremel, Tiffany and Tranesse Ellis; a host of friends and her fur baby, Beau.

