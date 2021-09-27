Suspect arrested for Armed Robberies

Starting late Friday, September 24th through the early morning of Saturday, September 25th the

Bossier City Police Department Patrol Division responded to three armed robberies within three hours

of each other. On Friday September 24, 2021, Bossier City Police responded to 2264 Barksdale

(Exxon Food Mart) at 2242 hrs, 2125 Old Minden Rd (Raceway) at 2345 hrs and 2001 Old Minden

Rd (Circle K) at 0132, in reference to the Armed Robberies. Evidence at the scenes indicated that the

same suspect was involved in all three crimes. On Saturday September 25, 2021, The Bossier City

Police Violent Crimes Unit began an investigation and developed Jesus Perez as a suspect. During

the investigation it was determined that Jesus Perez, DOB 07/05/1979, was the suspect that robbed

each store with a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money from each store. Perez was

subsequently arrested and booked into the BCPD Jail on 3 counts of Armed Robbery and one count

of Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number. Total bond was set at $1,025,000.00.