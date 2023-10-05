Suspect arrested for First Degree Murder of Bossier Parish Woman

Lamijah Wesley, 20, of Shreveport has been arrested for the shooting death of Tamaia Washington, 20, of Rocky Mount in northern Bossier Parish that occurred early Thursday morning.



Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives were able to identify Wesley as a suspect after she was detained a few miles from the scene of the shooting. Wesley was spotted by an alert Bossier Deputy while walking down a nearby road and wearing dark clothing matching the description of the suspect. When the deputy contacted Wesley, she was found to be armed with a handgun which led to her detainment. This prompted Bossier Sheriff’s detectives to begin an investigation into Wesley as a suspect.



Wesley has been charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Burglary, and Illegal Carrying of a

Weapon.



She was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a total bond of $810,000.