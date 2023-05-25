Suspect in Custody Regarding Dead Body Found at Bossier Crossroads Shopping Center

Thursday morning, May 25, 2023, the Bossier City Police began an investigation after the body of a deceased male was located at the Bossier Crossroads Shopping Center located at 1700 Old Minden Road. The deceased male was found to have suffered from several lacerations. The victim, a black male, was identified as 33 year-old Jarakeen Williams. Through the course of the investigation it was determined that the victim had been involved in an altercation at a residence in the 1000 block of Princeton Avenue in the Central Park neighborhood. Detectives believe that the victim was mortally wounded in the altercation then fled the immediate area. Williams then collapsed and died in the nearby shopping center. None of the stores in Bossier Crossroads had any connection to the victim or the murder.

Within hours of discovering the body, evidence led Bossier City Police detectives to the suspect in the incident who was identified as Wilmer Alexander Ordonez Galeas, 25 year-old Hispanic male. A warrant was obtained for the arrest of Galeas on the charge of Second Degree Murder. Galeas was subsequently arrested and booked into the Bossier City Jail where he is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.