Suspect wanted for aggravated kidnapping in Bossier City

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for aggravated kidnapping.

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s violent crimes division are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the current whereabouts of Leondrea “Mond” Crawford, 42, is wanted by BCPD in connection to an aggravated kidnapping, which took place on or about July 28.

The suspect reportedly forced a woman into a vehicle at gun point in the 700 block of Diamond Jacks Boulevard. The victim has since been located and is safe.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. A cash reward will be available if your tip leads to the arrest of this suspect.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.

When using the free downloadable P3 Tips mobile app OR the www.p3tips.com website, both feature very unique integrated Two-Way Dialog capabilities which allow the tipster to come back and provide additional information to their tip at any time. It also provides a secure means for the coordinator to ask the tipster questions pertaining to a provided tip (this is important for the tipster to know because some tips leave detectives requesting further information from the coordinator that only the tipster could provide).

Another reason to use the P3 mobile app or www.p3tips.com website is so that reward information can be given back to the tipster upon request through the same secure and encrypted interface.