Suspects Wanted for a String of Car Burglaries

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with

identifying two men wanted for a string of car burglaries in Bossier Parish.



Detectives say the suspects captured in these surveillance photos are wanted for

burglarizing several vehicles in Benton near Parks and Butler Hill Roads in the early morning

of February 8. They say the suspects used the credit cards they stole from the vehicles to make

purchases at Walmart.



One of the suspects is described as a black male, approximately 5’10” to 6’0” with a

medium build. The other suspect is unidentifiable due to his face being covered in the photo.



Here is a photo of the white car, a 2020 Hyundai Sonata, with Texas tags SKD- 4725, which

detectives say the suspects used to commit the burglaries.



Anyone with information identifying either of these suspects is asked to call the Criminal

Division at (318) 965-3418 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318)-965-2203.