Suspicious death turns into homicide investigation

After receiving confirmation from the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office, Bossier City Police detectives are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive in her home Monday as a homicide.

Firefighters were called to the location at 1:15 p.m. November 11, 2019. The woman was transported to LSU Oschner where she was pronounced deceased. Detectives say signs of trauma were evident which prompted the investigation into the death.

The woman is identified as 50-year-old Graciela Gonzalez Lozano of 2201 Loreco Street Building 13 Apartment 1316.

The investigation is ongoing.

The original release from Nov. 12, 2019 follows below:

The Bossier City Police Department is investigating the death of a woman. The woman was found unresponsive inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Loreco Street after firefighters responded to a call of smoke coming from the residence. Firefighters were called to the location at 1:15 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019. The woman was transported to LSU Oschner where she was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The woman’s name is not being released pending the investigation and notification of next of kin.