Suzanne Aulds Draper

Suzanne Aulds Draper was born in Farmerville, LA, on August 19, 1942, and passed away on November 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Sue graduated from Farmerville High School in 1960 and attended Louisiana Tech University, where she met the love of her life, Paul Draper. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Bossier City, LA. Visitation will begin at 2:00, with the funeral at 3:30. Burial will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, LA.



Sue and Paul were married for almost 60 years. During those years, Sue was a supportive and loving wife to Paul and enjoyed being the wife of an Air Force officer staying involved in the Officers Wives Club. Sue was always serving others – whether it was leading Girl Scout Troops for her daughters or volunteering at their school in the classroom and booster clubs. Sue had a passion for gardening and working in her flower beds – she was known to work for hours in the yard and loved every minute of it.



Sue was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bossier City for over 40 years. In earlier years she could be found playing the piano for the Men’s Bible Class and Children’s Choir. Decorating the church and volunteering in the kitchen for events was also something she enjoyed. She also served on many administrative committees throughout the years. Sue enjoyed singing in the Chancel and Circuit Riders choirs and performing with the Bell choir. Sue was an active member of the Midyett Sunday School Class and Young at Heart group. Sue was also a recipient of the annual United Methodist Women’s Mission Recognition Pin.



Sue’s grandchildren, Peyton, Ryan, and Taylor were her absolute joy. She loved them so very much and delighted in their conversations and being involved in their life as their Mommy Sue. She was the absolute best wife, mother, and grandmother her family could have ever imagined.



Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Alton A. and Jettie Farrar Aulds; her beloved brother, Joe Henry Aulds; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Raymond Paul Draper, and Lottie Mae Draper.



Sue is survived by her husband, Paul Draper; daughters, Karen Draper Clark of Franklin, TN, and Lara Draper Embry and husband, Randy of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren, Peyton Caroline Clark, Taylor Katherine Clark, and Ryan Christopher Embry; brother, Teddy Royce Aulds; sister, Martha Aulds Cater; sisters-in-law, Jody Aulds Brooks of Lebanon, TN, Connie Roberts Aulds of Coppell, TX, and Elaine Draper Davis of Shreveport, LA; brother-in-law, Don Draper and wife, Lolet of Shreveport, LA; and her nieces and nephew who absolutely adored her.



Serving as pallbearers will be Thomas Knowles, Sam Merritt, Johnny Murray, Kenneth Hill, Ralph Tuttle, and Mark Colwick.



The family would like to thank Willis Knighton (North – third floor) and St Joseph’s Hospice – The Carpenter House for their love and care.

Memorials can be made in her honor to First United Methodist Church of Bossier City, 201 John Wesley Blvd. Bossier City, LA 71112

