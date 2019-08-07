Swan Lake Road bridge at Flat River now open

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:

Motorists will no longer have to take the long way around to drive from Airline Dr. to I-220.

Contractors opened the new Swan Lake Rd. bridge over Flat River Tuesday afternoon in time for the opening of school.

Drivers are asked to proceed with caution, however. Finishing touches are ongoing at the bridge and heavy equipment will be working just off the roadway.

Construction is also ongoing on the section of Swan Lake Rd. from the exit off I-220 north to the bridge. That work is part of Phase One of the north-south corridor.

Phase Two of the project, which could begin as early as next year, will connect Swan Lake Rd. from the Flat River bridge to Crouch Rd. in Benton.

Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said once the corridor is complete, motorists will see wider shoulders that will provide a safer driving environment.

Photo: Courtesy of Bossier Parish Police Jury