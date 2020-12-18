Swan Lake Road bridge construction now complete

From: Pat Culverhouse, Public Information Officer, Bossier Parish Police Jury

Area motorists will now be able to drive Swan Lake Road south from its intersection with Airline Dr. now that construction has been completed on a new bridge over Flat River just east of Legacy Elementary. Also open is a new alignment of a roughly one-half mile section of the roadway east of the bridge that removed a hairpin curve. Contractors officially opened Swan Lake Rd. to through traffic just before noon Friday.



“The new bridge and road alignment project will help make driving conditions safer for our motorists,” said Parish Engineer Butch Ford. “We think the contractors did a very good job and they finished on schedule despite some weather challenges.”



Ford also expressed appreciation to the motorists who drive Swan Lake Rd. “We know this was an inconvenience, but we appreciate the patience and cooperation of our people while construction was underway on this important project,” he said.

Photo Courtesy of: The Bossier Parish Police Jury