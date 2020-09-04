Swan Lake Road corridor project making progress

From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:

Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said he considered Wednesday “…a red letter day…” after Bossier Parish Police Jury members approved a change order for the Swan Lake Rd. north/south corridor project.



“We’re probably 80 percent complete on the project and it looks great,” Ford said. “From Modica Lott Rd. north to the Flat River bridge, it’s amazing how nice this is.”



Ford said the project, which began in May, 2018, now features a road that is much wider and safer than the old road.



“Remember how narrow old Swan Lake Rd. was? If you ran off the road you were in the ditch,” he said. “It’s so nice to see this, three lanes wide with curb and gutter. We’re are through with the northern except for some work in a couple of areas.”



Ford said he is already working on a clearing, grubbing and fencing project for phase two which will take Swan Lake north from the new Flat River bridge to Crouch Rd.

Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier Parish Police Jury








