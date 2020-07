From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



The southbound lane on Swan Lake Road beneath Interstate 220 will be closed for construction on Monday, July 27 beginning at 8 p.m. The lane will reopen on Tuesday July 28, at 5 a.m.



The westbound on ramp from Swan Lake Road onto I-220 and the eastbound off ramp from I-220 onto Swan Lake Road will also be closed.