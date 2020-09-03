Swan Lake Road southbound at I-220 to close Sunday night at 8 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Sunday, Septemer 6, 2020 at 8:00 p.m., Swan Lake Road southbound at I-220 in Bossier Parish will be closed.



This road closure is in the southbound direction only, and is scheduled to last until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020.



This work is associated with the ongoing construction project to widen Swan Lake Road. This project is being managed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.



Alternate route: I-220 eastbound to Swan Lake Road



Restrictions/Permits: N/A



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



