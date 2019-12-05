Swan Lake Road to be reduced to one lane beginning Dec. 6

A section of Swan Lake Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic beginning Friday, Dec. 6.

The work is for the project contractor pours asphaltic concrete, constructs driveways and dresses ditches and slopes.

Work is scheduled for the west side of Swan Lake Rd. north of Modica Lott Road.

Operations require one lane of the road to be closed periodically at certain times and locations while improvements are underway. Workers will conduct traffic control with flagging operations during times when one lane of traffic is required.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution during this operation and be aware of workers and construction equipment.